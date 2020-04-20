App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: 469 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; Tata Motors, HDFC Bank up 4-5%

The most active stocks included HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian stock market is trading on a flat to positive note with Sensex up 72.03 points or 0.23% at 31660.75, and the Nifty gained 7.80 points or 0.08% at 9274.55.

Among the sectors, the metal index was down over 2 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Coal India.

However, the PSU Bank index jumped over 4 percent led by Central Bank of India and J&K Bank which zoomed 20 percent followed by Indian Bank, Bank of India and Punjab National Bank.

Close

India VIX is up 1.6 percent and is trading at 43.27 level.

The recent buoyancy in the banking space is certainly positive and that could help the Nifty to test 9,450 soon. Surprisingly, other cyclical too are showing resilience. However, a lot depends upon the earnings now and how the coronavirus situation pans out ahead. In the case of decline, the 9000-8700 zone would act as support. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and focusing more on stock selection, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking.

The top gainers included Tata Motors which jumped over 5 percent followed by Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech while the top losers included ITC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel.

31 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE including Biocon, Uttam Value Steel and Ruchi Soya Industries.

469 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE including Future Retail, UCO Bank, Vakrangee, IDFC, Graphite India, PNB Housing, Mahindra CIE, IRCTC and Welspun India among others.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

