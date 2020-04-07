D-Street Buzz: 450 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; HDFC Bank, RIL most active

The Indian stock market is trading at day's high with Sensex up 2,150.92 points or 7.8 percent at 29741.87, and the Nifty spiked 617.80 points or 7.64 percent at 8701.60.

All sectoral indices are trading in the green with Bank Nifty and the pharma index spiking 10 percent each in the afternoon session.

The top gainers included IndusInd Bank which zoomed 21 percent. The private sector lender and its promoter the Hinduja Group initiated talks with sovereign wealth funds and pension funds, including Canada’s CPPIB and Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd, to raise as much as USD 500 million. Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight stance on the stock with target of Rs 525 per share.

The other gainers included Axis Bank which spiked 17 percent followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank.

HDFC Bank reported a 7.41 percent increase in aggregate deposits during the January-March period to Rs 11.46 lakh crore, which was 24 percent higher as compared to March 31 last year.

Motilal Oswal maintains a buy on HDFC Bank with a revised target of Rs 1,150 per share, an upside on 41 percent and has a buy also on IndusInd Bank with target of Rs 800 per share, an upside of 155 percent.

The pharma index surged 10 percent hitting a 1-month high as industry experts and brokerages believe that the sector is better placed to navigate the crisis during COVID-19 outbreak even though the challenges faced by it are all same.

"We remain confident on the strong demand scenario from both domestic and export markets. Also, believe that these disruptions would not be meaningful from a full-year earnings perspective as the benefits of weaker currency could bridge the gap," brokerage firm Centrum Broking said in a report.

The top gainers included Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Pharma.

452 stocks have hit upper circuit on BSE including SpiceJet, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCTC, Jubilant Life, Balrampur Chini, Maruti Suzuki and Graphite India among others.

30 stocks have hit 52-week high on BSE including names like Torrent Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hindustan Unilever, IPCA Labs and GSK Consumer among others.

The most active stocks included HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

