D-Street Buzz: 39 stocks touch 52-week high; auto, metal stocks fuel rally

The benchmark indices are holding their morning gains and trading at day's high level with Nifty above 11,750 and Sensex gained over 500 points.

At 12:53 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 509.91 points or 1.30% at 39760.11, and the Nifty up 142.30 points or 1.22% at 11769.50.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, JSW Steel and Tech Mahindra are among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid Corp.

All the sectoral indices are trading in green led by the auto, metal, IT, bank, energy, infra and pharma.

Auto index gained nearly 4 percent as all the stocks in the sector are trading in the green led by the Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Motherson Sumi, Ashok Leyland, Bosch, Exide Industries and MRF among others.

In the metal pack the gainers are Jindal Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Coal India, Welspun Corp, Hindalco and NMDC.

39 stocks touched the 52-week high on the NSE, including Adani Enterprises, SBI Life Insurance, Pfizer, JK Cement, KEI Industries, Voltas, ICICI Bank, Granules India and Kansai Nerolac.