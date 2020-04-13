App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: 300 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE; M&M, Motherson Sumi jump 4%

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian stock market is trading in the red after the nationwide lockdown was extended till April 30.

Sensex is down 522.42 points or 1.68% at 30637.20, and the Nifty down 138.15 points or 1.52% at 8973.75.

All sectoral indices barring metal and pharma are trading in the red with the auto index down over 3 percent.

Close

The top losers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems and TVS Motor Company down over 4 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

Among the banking names, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda, down 3-4 percent each.

India VIX is up 3.74 percent and is trading at 51.61 level.

Nifty Pharma outperformed jumping almost 3 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma which jumped 6 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Lupin and Biocon.

150 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE including Phoenix Mills, Chalet Hotels, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Industries among others.

307 stocks hit lower circuit on BSE including Avenue Supermarts, Balrampur Chini Mills, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Holdings.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

