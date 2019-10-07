D-Street Buzz: 170 stocks hit 52-week low; Yes Bank, Zee Ent top gainers

The benchmark indices are trading volatile on October 7 with Nifty hovering around 11,200 level. Selling was seen in the pharma, energy, auto and metal stocks, while some buying witnessed in the selected banking names.

The Sensex is up 67.70 points or 0.18% at 37741.01, and the Nifty up 10.70 points or 0.10% at 11185.50.

BPCL, Cipla, Tata Steel, UltraTechCement and JSW Steel are the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers are Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, Britannia Industries, ICICI Bank and Nestle India.

JSW Steel, MOIL, Jindal Steel, Hindustan Copper, APL Apollo, NMDC, Tata Steel and Welspun Corp are some of the major gainers on the metal space, while NALCO, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries are trading higher.

In the energy space, BPCL, HPCL, IOC, ONGC, NTPC, Reliance Infra are trading 1-4 percent lower, while buying seen in the Power Grid Corp, Tata Power and Reliance Industries.

Among auto names, the gainers are Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi and Hero MotoCorp, while selling seen in the Ashok Leyland, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Apollo Tyres.

170 stocks are trading at 52-week low which include Zee Media Corporation, Peninsula Land, MRO-TEK Realty, Lupin, Mercator, Grasim Industries, Cox & Kings, Corporation Bank, Arvind, Kohinoor Foods and LIC Housing Finance.