HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Mart: Slight miss on margins; huge runway for growth

Bharat Gianani   •

While revenues grew 25 percent year on year (YoY), margins were affected owing to an adverse product mix. As inflationary concerns recede and the share of discretionary items picks up, we expect sales as well as profitability of D-Mart to improve

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Lower-than-expected margins Robust network expansion to continue Online business continues gradual ramp-up Announces foray into pharmacy retailing Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,862; Market cap: Rs 250,184 crore) December 2022 quarter results were marginally below expectations. While revenues grew 25 percent year on year (YoY), as indicated by the pre-quarter business update, margins were affected owing to an adverse product mix. Lower sales of high-margin discretionary categories, such as general merchandise and apparel, affected gross margins. D-Mart is continuing robust brick-and-mortar retail space addition, with...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers