D-Mart: Slight miss on margins; huge runway for growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Lower-than-expected margins Robust network expansion to continue Online business continues gradual ramp-up Announces foray into pharmacy retailing Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,862; Market cap: Rs 250,184 crore) December 2022 quarter results were marginally below expectations. While revenues grew 25 percent year on year (YoY), as indicated by the pre-quarter business update, margins were affected owing to an adverse product mix. Lower sales of high-margin discretionary categories, such as general merchandise and apparel, affected gross margins. D-Mart is continuing robust brick-and-mortar retail space addition, with...