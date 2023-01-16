 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

D-Mart profit rises 6% in December quarter: What should you do now with the stock?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts has reported earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts will remain in focus in the early hours of trading on January 16 after the company reported nearly 7 percent profit growth in the December quarter.

The owner and operator of DMart chain of retail stores reported a 6.6 percent rise in consolidated post-tax profit at Rs 590 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 553 crore a year back.

Total revenue for Avenue Supermarts for the October-December quarter stood at Rs 11,569 crore, as against Rs 9,218 crore last year, the company said in a stock exchange filing on January 14, indicating a 25.5 percent on-year growth.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the company during the period under review came in at Rs 965 crore, as against Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, up by 11.4 percent. EBITDA margin, however, declined to 8.3 percent from 9.4 percent.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings: