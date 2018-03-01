App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 23, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Mart operator, Avenue Supermarts, jumps 5% post target hike by Goldman Sachs

The global research firm has maintained its buy call on the stock and raised target to Rs 1,672 from Rs 1,611. This implicates an upside of 4 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart, gained around 5 percent intraday after Goldman Sachs raised the target price on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained its buy call on the stock and raised target to Rs 1,672 from Rs 1,611. This implicates an upside of 4 percent.

Goldman expects the company to open 24/28/30 stores in FY19/20/21 against 18 earlier.

It observed that there was steady progress on Premia and DMart Ready.

Having said that, it has lowered same store sales growth (SSG) to 11.6 percent from 12.3 percent for FY19-21. It believes that higher number of stores will lead to some cannibalization.

Lastly, Goldman increased FY19-21 EPS estimates by -1 to +4%.

At 14:11 hrs Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 1,295.40, up Rs 56.45, or 4.56 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,305.90.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC