    D-Mart: Margin pressures sustain; valuation expensive

    While D-Mart has strong long-term growth prospects, near-term margin and earnings pressure would prevent re-rating.

    Bharat Gianani
    July 17, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Margin miss in Q1 Cluster-based store expansion to continue Margin pressures to sustain in the near-term Trades at P/E of 67 times FY25 earnings Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart; CMP: Rs 3,840; market cap: Rs 249,881 crore) has posted Q1FY24 results that were below estimates owing to the lower-than-expected margins. Adverse product mix, owing to restricted consumer discretionary spending, and higher operating costs to run new larger stores continue to put pressure on margins. While the product mix is improving, it would take time to...

