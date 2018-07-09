Cyient up 1%, to acquire remaining 49% stake in Cyient Insights

Shares of Cyient added 1.7 percent in the early trade on Monday as company to acquire remaining stake in Cyient Insights.

The company signing a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 49 percent equity stake in Cyient Insights, the transaction has been consummated.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on July 12 for considering the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

At 09:20 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 739, up Rs 6.55, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil