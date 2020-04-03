App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyient partners Hitachi Rail for signalling project but share price falls 2.5%

The agreement will help to accelerate the evolution of its signaling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cyient share price declined 2.5 percent intraday on April 3 even after the company announced an agreement with Hitachi Rail for a series of project engineering services.

The agreement will help to accelerate the evolution of its signalling technology and expand and enhance its project execution capacity, it said.

"This agreement is a reflection of Cyient’s credibility in building global partnerships in safety critical industries such as rail transportation and is a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers," Cyient CEO and MD Krishna Bodanapu said.

Close

Cyient will develop and operate a central delivery centre for Hitachi Rail in India, and a regional centre in the US. These centres will be responsible for delivering engineering services for Hitachi’s global signalling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms.

It will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi’s ATS product.

At 1131 hrs Cyient was quoting at Rs 229.20, down Rs 3.50, or 1.50 percent, on the BSE.

 

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 12:00 pm

