Cyient Limited nosedives 11% after $5 million delivery order gets delayed

Shares of Cyient Limited tumbled more than 11 percent intraday on April 2 after a delay in delivery order worth $5 million due to issues related to regulatory clearances.

"We see a decline in January-March revenues due to order delay and see marginal QoQ growth of 1-2 percent in services," the company said in its exchange disclosure.

The company also revealed that it has bought back 2,650,570 equity shares of face value Rs 5 during FY 19.

At 1038 hours, Cyient Limited was quoting Rs 578, down 11.02 percent on the BSE.