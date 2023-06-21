Cyient announces dates for Cyient DLM IPO, stock swings wildly

The listing of its subsidiary is a value unlocking drive, which is usually good news for investors, which reflected in early buying.

The Cyient stock fluctuated wildly on June 21 after the company announced said that the initial public offering (IPO) of subsidiary Cyient DLM Limited will open for subscription on June 27.

The price band for the issue, which will close on June 30, would be announced at least two working days ahead of the opening date, the company said.

“We have been informed by Cyient DLM that the red herring prospectus dated June 19, 2023 filed by Cyient DLM with the Registrar of Companies, Telangana at Hyderabad in relation to the issue has been approved by the RoC on June 20, 2023,” Cyient said in a regulatory filing.

At 1.30 pm, Cyient was down a percent at Rs 1,479 on BSE after rising 4 percent in the morning trade.

The listing of its subsidiary is a value-unlocking drive, which is usually good news for investors, as was reflected in early buying. However, profit booking at the top pushed the stock down. Some selloff could also be due to market-wide selling.

Cyient DLM is an electronics and mechanical manufacturing partner and systems supplier to some of the largest players across multiple industries. It provides design-led manufacturing (DLM) solutions to customers, which means it designs, manufactures, tests, and certifies before delivering.