Cupid shares rise 7% on repeat order worth Rs 23 crore

Cupid share price rose 7.5 percent intraday on June 10 after the company received a repeat order.

The company has received a repeat order from Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore approximately.

"We are excited to receive this valuable order”, said Omprakash Garg, CMD, Cupid.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 261.95 and 52-week low Rs 101.00 on 20 January 2020 and 22 July 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.28 percent below its 52-week high and 78.22 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:38 hrs, Cupid was quoting at Rs 180.00, up Rs 6.25, or 3.60 percent.

The share price added 39 percent in last 1 year.