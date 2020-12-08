PlusFinancial Times
Cupid Shares Rise 3% On Supply Order Of COVID-19 Antigen Based Rapid Test Kits

Cupid in an exchange filing announced that it has received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation for supply of COVID-19 antigen based rapid test kits worth Rs 8.27 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 11:10 AM IST
A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad, India March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC2ORF9JFW7W

A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad, India March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC2ORF9JFW7W

 
 
Cupid share price gained over 3 percent intraday on December 8 after the company bagged order for supply of COVID-19 antigen based rapid test kits.

Cupid Limited in an exchange filing announced that it has received a purchase order from Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for supply of "COVID-19 antigen based rapid test kits" worth Rs 8.27 crore.

The stock was trading at s 258.55, up Rs 7.60, or 3.03 percent at 10:45 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 264.00 and an intraday low of Rs 255.60.

"We are excited to receive the first order to supply lesf Kifs", said Omprakash Garg, CMD at Cupid Limited.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has strong cash generating ability from core business - improving cash flow from operation for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Cupid
first published: Dec 8, 2020 11:10 am

