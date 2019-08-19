App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cupid rises 8% on order wins worth Rs 14 crore

The share price jumped 26 percent in the last 1 month

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cupid rose more than 8 percent intraday on August 19 after the company received an order worth Rs 14 crore.

"The company has received an order worth Rs 14.1 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Uganda," the company said in a release.

'We are excited to receive this valuable order”, said Omprakash Garg, CMD, Cupid.

At 1128 hours, Cupid was quoting at Rs 133.45, up Rs 5.95, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 210.67 and 52-week low Rs 101 on 20 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.65 percent below its 52-week high and 32.13 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price jumped 26 percent in the last 1 month.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

