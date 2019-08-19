Cupid rises 8% on order wins worth Rs 14 crore

Shares of Cupid rose more than 8 percent intraday on August 19 after the company received an order worth Rs 14 crore.

"The company has received an order worth Rs 14.1 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Uganda," the company said in a release.

'We are excited to receive this valuable order”, said Omprakash Garg, CMD, Cupid.

At 1128 hours, Cupid was quoting at Rs 133.45, up Rs 5.95, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 210.67 and 52-week low Rs 101 on 20 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.65 percent below its 52-week high and 32.13 percent above its 52-week low.