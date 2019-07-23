Cupid locked at 20% upper circuit on strong Q1 show

Share price of Cupid locked at 20 percent upper circuit on July 23 after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019.

There were pending buy orders of 9,490 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit rose 82.1 percent at Rs 8.16 crore versus Rs 4.48 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company jumped 97 percent to Rs 34.13 crore against Rs 17.28 crore.

At 09:37 hrs Cupid was quoting at Rs 130.55, up Rs 21.75 on the BSE.

