App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cupid gains 6% on order wins worth Rs 4.95 crore

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.54 and 52-week low Rs 101 on 24 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cupid gained 6.6 percent in the early trade on August 26 after the company won order worth Rs 4.95 crore.

The company got an order worth Rs 4.95 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Angola, as per a BSE release.

"We are excited to receive this valuable order," said Omprakash Garg, CMD, Cupid.

Close

At 09:36 hours, Cupid was quoting at Rs 131.15, up Rs 4.65, or 3.68 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.54 and 52-week low Rs 101 on 24 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 36.38 percent below its 52-week high and 30.1 percent above its 52-week low.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.