Cupid gains 6% on order wins worth Rs 4.95 crore

Shares of Cupid gained 6.6 percent in the early trade on August 26 after the company won order worth Rs 4.95 crore.

The company got an order worth Rs 4.95 crore from UNFPA to supply male condoms to Angola, as per a BSE release.

"We are excited to receive this valuable order," said Omprakash Garg, CMD, Cupid.

At 09:36 hours, Cupid was quoting at Rs 131.15, up Rs 4.65, or 3.68 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 206.54 and 52-week low Rs 101 on 24 August, 2018 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.