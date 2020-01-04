Cup & Handle Pattern in Indiabulls Housing suggest buying opportunity

Shabbir Kayyumi

The Cup & Handle (C&H) pattern is believed to be one of the most reliable and popular ones in the trader's community.

In technical analysis, C&H pattern describes a specific chart formation that projects a bearish-to-bullish trend reversal. Its reversal pattern forms after a downtrend, and its completion marks a trend reversal to an uptrend.

In the standard C&H pattern, we connect the high after Cup with the high created after the handle. A trend line is drawn by connecting these highest points of the two peaks, which is called as "Neckline". This trend line is the most important component of C & H pattern.

Why buy Indiabulls Housing Finance?

C&H patterns are an integral part of technical analysis, but successful traders combine these techniques with technical indicators and other forms of technical analysis to maximise their odds of success.

Indiabulls Housing is having a strong resistance line standing around Rs 334 levels indicating strong bullish breakout only above these levels. The recent formation of the C&H pattern will give a breakout on a close above Rs 334 marks which suggests buying in the stock for higher targets of Rs 450.

Volume can also add further insight while trading these patterns. Decent volume participation while giving breakout is also giving support to C&H pattern.

Buy Signal:

1. A close above neckline (Rs 334) of C&H pattern indicates trend reversal to an uptrend.2. Short-term moving average 20 DMA (Rs 298) defines short-term trend is providing support to buyers as prices are sustained and trading above it at Rs 328 marks.3. Mid-term moving average 50 DMA (Rs 268) defines that the mid-term trend is very well augured with bulls, as prices are sustained and trading above it around Rs 328 marks.

4. Decent volume participation while pattern breakout will also give additional confirmation.

Profit Booking:

Target as per C&H pattern is calculated by adding height of Cup to the Neckline which comes to Rs 470, however one can book profits near previous swing high which is around Rs 450.

Stop Loss:

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of Handle on a closing basis and one should exit from a long position. In the case of stock, it is placed around Rs 265 levels.

Conclusion

We recommend buying Indiabulls Housing Finance above Rs 334 with a stop loss of RS 265 for a higher target of Rs 450 as indicated in the above chart.

The Author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors