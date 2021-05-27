MARKET NEWS

Cummins India share price down 6% after Q4 disappoints; board recommends dividend

Nomura is of the view that the results missed operationally on weaker than estimated exports. It feels that Q1 is likely to be impacted as well on high commodity prices and export uncertainty.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
 
 
Cummins India share price was trading lower by over 6 percent on May 27, a day after the company declared its March quarter results.

The IT firm reported net profit for the fourth quarter which was lower by 0.99 percent at Rs 168.56 crore on the back of sharp spike in the input costs during the quarter.

Net margins came in at 13.42 percent for March 2021 quarter which was lower than 16.02 percent NPM in the March 2020 quarter.

Cummins reported 18.24 percent YoY increase in consolidated revenues for the March 2021 quarter at Rs 1,256.25 crore. On a sequential basis, the total sales revenues were down by 12.21 percent compared to total revenues in the December 2020 quarter at Rs 1,431.02 crore.

The Board of Directors of Cummins India recommended final dividend of Rs 8 per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs 2 each fully paid up) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 to the Members of the Company in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 7 per share declared on January 28, 2021, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 763.30, down Rs 39.90, or 4.97 percent at 09:29 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 787.70 and an intraday low of Rs 747.10.

Japanese research firm Nomura has a neutral call on the stock with target at Rs 650 per share. It is of the view that the results missed operationally on weaker than estimated exports. It feels that Q1 is likely to be impacted as well on high commodity prices and export uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Cummins India
first published: May 27, 2021 10:12 am

