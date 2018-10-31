App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cummins India jumps 14% on strong Q2 nos; Macquarie sees 45% upside

Macquarie has maintained outperform call on Cummins India with potential upside of 45 percent. It keeps target of Rs 975 on the stock

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Cummins India gained 14 percent intraday Wednesday as company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 profit jumped 38.4 percent to Rs 211.5 crore versus Rs 152.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue rose 28.9 percent to Rs 1,486.9 crore versus Rs 1,153.8 crore YoY.

Macquarie has maintained outperform call on Cummins India with potential upside of 45 percent. It keeps target of Rs 975 on the stock.

According to research house the Q2 earnings surpassed expectations on all parameters, margins were ahead of estimates due to strong operating leverage and rupee depreciation.

It believes that strong revenue growth is likely to lead to upward revision.

At 10:25 hrs Cummins India was quoting at Rs 755.35, up Rs 81.35, or 12.07 percent.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

