MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

CSB Bank shares gain 6% on better December quarter numbers

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 215.05 on July 5, 2021 and January 28, 2021, respectively

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CSB Bank shares added 6 percent intraday to Rs 255.40 on January 24 as the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

On January 21, CSB Bank has reported 179.45 percent jump in its Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 148.25 crore as against Rs 53.05 crore in Q3FY21.

Its net interest income increased to Rs 303.34 crore from Rs 251.18 crore, YoY.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 2.62 percent in Q3FY22 as against 4.11 percent in the Q2FY22 and 1.77 percent in Q3FY21.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

Its net NPA was at 1.36 percent, as against 2.63 percent in the September quarter and 0.68 percent in the same quarter FY21.

The capital adequacy ratio was at 20.74 percent against 21.02 percent, YoY.

At 10:02am, CSB Bank was quoting at Rs 254.45, up Rs 13.35, or 5.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 215.05 on July 5, 2021 and January 28, 2021, respectively. It was trading 31.77 percent below its 52-week high and 18.32 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #CSB Bank
first published: Jan 24, 2022 10:22 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.