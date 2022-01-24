CSB Bank shares gain 6% on better December quarter numbers

live bse live

CSB Bank shares added 6 percent intraday to Rs 255.40 on January 24 as the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2021.

On January 21, CSB Bank has reported 179.45 percent jump in its Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 148.25 crore as against Rs 53.05 crore in Q3FY21.

Its net interest income increased to Rs 303.34 crore from Rs 251.18 crore, YoY.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 2.62 percent in Q3FY22 as against 4.11 percent in the Q2FY22 and 1.77 percent in Q3FY21.

Its net NPA was at 1.36 percent, as against 2.63 percent in the September quarter and 0.68 percent in the same quarter FY21.

The capital adequacy ratio was at 20.74 percent against 21.02 percent, YoY.

At 10:02am, CSB Bank was quoting at Rs 254.45, up Rs 13.35, or 5.54 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 215.05 on July 5, 2021 and January 28, 2021, respectively. It was trading 31.77 percent below its 52-week high and 18.32 percent above its 52-week low at the time of filing this story.