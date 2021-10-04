MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

CSB Bank share price surges over 14% on higher deposits, advances

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 on July 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 197.05 on December 21, 2020

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of CSB Bank, formerly Catholic Syrian Bank Limited, surged more than 14 percent intraday on October 4 after the private lender posted a 9.12 percent jump in its September quarter deposits at Rs 19,061.62 crore against Rs 17,468.44 in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross advance rose 12.09 percent at Rs 14,304.14 crore against Rs 12,761.80 crore in the same quarter in 2020.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Its advances against gold and gold jewellery gained 10.17 percent at Rs 5441.44 crore. CASA was up 21.04 percent at Rs 6214.11 crore versus Rs 5134.06 crore, YoY.

csb

Close

Related stories

At 1151 hours, CSB Bank was quoting at Rs 319.30, up Rs 9.15, or 2.95 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 on July 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 197.05 on December 21, 2020. It is trading 14.39 percent below its 52-week high and 62.04 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #CSB Bank
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.