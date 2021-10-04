CSB Bank share price surges over 14% on higher deposits, advances

live bse live

The share price of CSB Bank, formerly Catholic Syrian Bank Limited, surged more than 14 percent intraday on October 4 after the private lender posted a 9.12 percent jump in its September quarter deposits at Rs 19,061.62 crore against Rs 17,468.44 in the year-ago period.

The bank's gross advance rose 12.09 percent at Rs 14,304.14 crore against Rs 12,761.80 crore in the same quarter in 2020.

Its advances against gold and gold jewellery gained 10.17 percent at Rs 5441.44 crore. CASA was up 21.04 percent at Rs 6214.11 crore versus Rs 5134.06 crore, YoY.

At 1151 hours, CSB Bank was quoting at Rs 319.30, up Rs 9.15, or 2.95 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 372.95 on July 5, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 197.05 on December 21, 2020. It is trading 14.39 percent below its 52-week high and 62.04 percent above its 52-week low.