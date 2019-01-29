Crudeoil prices expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crudeoil

On Monday, WTI crude prices declined 3.2 percent to close at $52.0 per barrel. Weak industrial data from US AND China, the biggest economies in the world raised fresh demand concerns for fuel which pushed the prices lower. Despite of the rising trade tension between US-China and concerns over global economic slowdown crude prices have traded higher in this month as supply cuts by OPEC and its allies supported the prices.

Outlook

Crude prices are expected to trade higher as US slapped sanction on the OPEC member, Venezuela. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.37 percent at $52.18 per barrel.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.