you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crudeoil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.


Angel Commodities' report on Crudeoil

On Thursday, WTI Crude prices plunged over 4 percent closing at $33.0 per barrel. Demand concerns reflecting the Coronavirus breakout coupled with the surge of Saudi Arabian and Russian oil production pushed Crude prices lower.

Crude prices have continued to decline since the price war triggered between Saudi Arabia and Russia after the OPEC meeting earlier this month. Saudi Arabia announced to boost production in April’20 as Russia wasn’t on board to further trim the output in order to support Crude prices. Prices were also pressurized as weaker demand prospects around the globe reflecting the Corona virus breakout from China.

Outlook

Oil prices witness a massive fall after major producer Saudi Arabia sets plans to increase Crude production in April’20. Even OPEC slashed the demand prospects for Crude which might further weigh on the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

