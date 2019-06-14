Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil

MCX CPO recovered on Thursday tracking jump in Malaysian palm oil. It is trading still below 500 levels due to tariff cut on crude palm oil by government and higher stockst. Moreover, tariff difference between CPO and RBD increased to over 40 dollars. For 1sthalf of May, tariff value for CPO and RBD Palmolein cut by 8 and 1 dollar to 514 and 555 dollar per ton which is lowest tariff rate in 2019. Currently, CPO prices are about 18-20% down on year due to higher stocks, weak international prices and higher imports.

Outlook

CPO futures expected to trade sideways to lower due to weak international prices. Moreover, lower tariff value and higher import figures bearish sign. Higher edible oil stocks by20% compared to last year is also pressurizing prices of edible oil.

For all commodities report, click here