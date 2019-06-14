App
Stocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO recovered on Thursday tracking jump in Malaysian palm oil. It is trading still below 500 levels due to tariff cut on crude palm oil by government and higher stocks.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX CPO recovered on Thursday tracking jump in Malaysian palm oil. It is trading still below 500 levels due to tariff cut on crude palm oil by government and higher stockst. Moreover, tariff difference between CPO and RBD increased to over 40 dollars. For 1sthalf of May, tariff value for CPO and RBD Palmolein cut by 8 and 1 dollar to 514 and 555 dollar per ton which is lowest tariff rate in 2019. Currently, CPO prices are about 18-20% down on year due to higher stocks, weak international prices and higher imports.


Outlook


CPO futures expected to trade sideways to lower due to weak international prices. Moreover, lower tariff value and higher import figures bearish sign. Higher edible oil stocks by20% compared to last year is also pressurizing prices of edible oil.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:15 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

