Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil

MCX Oct CPO futures slump for the second consecutive session on Thursday tracking fall in International palm oil prices. However, weaker rupees and steady physical demand may support CPO prices in domestic market . According to SEA monthly update during August, import of palm oil increased sharply to 920,894 tn from 868,744 tn seen in the corresponding period a year ago and 550,180 tn a month ago. The base imp ort price of crude palm oil cut for the first half of October by $23 per tin to $5 49 per tn from $572 per tn. During Nov - Aug, palm oil imports (CPO + RBD) declined to 69.4 lt from 75.48 lt. Reports of higher stock levels in the country and expectation of cheaper imports from Malaysia due to zero duty may keep prices in check. It is still traded higher than last year levels due to weaker rupees and higher import duty.

Outlook

CPO futures may trade sideways to lower on weak CPO prices in international markets. Steady physical demand from the stockists to support prices.

