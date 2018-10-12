App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX Oct Crude Palm oil futures slump for the second consecutive session on Thursday tracking fall in International palm oil prices.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX Oct CPO futures slump for the second consecutive session on Thursday tracking fall in International palm oil prices. However, weaker rupees and steady physical demand may support CPO prices in domestic market . According to SEA monthly update during August, import of palm oil increased sharply to 920,894 tn from 868,744 tn seen in the corresponding period a year ago and 550,180 tn a month ago. The base imp ort price of crude palm oil cut for the first half of October by $23 per tin to $5 49 per tn from $572 per tn. During Nov - Aug, palm oil imports (CPO + RBD) declined to 69.4 lt from 75.48 lt. Reports of higher stock levels in the country and expectation of cheaper imports from Malaysia due to zero duty may keep prices in check. It is still traded higher than last year levels due to weaker rupees and higher import duty.


Outlook


CPO futures may trade sideways to lower on weak CPO prices in international markets. Steady physical demand from the stockists to support prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:48 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

