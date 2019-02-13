Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO slipped to 2-week low on Tuesday due to technical correction and tracking weakness in Malaysia palm oil prices.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX CPO slipped to 2-week low on Tuesday due to technical correction and tracking weakness in Malaysia palm oil prices. Currently prices are trading above 570 levels supported by good physical demand and higher tariff rate. In January, prices jumped close to 12% supported by increased tariff price by Government for of crude palm. Palm oil imports are expected to increase in January as well due to lowering import duty from Malaysia. According to SEA monthly update, CPO imports were up by 13.1% at 6.70 lakh tonnes in December. However, the Nov-Dec period the import volumes dropped compared to last year. According to USDA monthly report in December, India imports figures are unchanged at 10.5 mt, up 22% compared to past year imports. Domestic consumption for India is forecast at 10.6 mt, up 16.7% on year. India has cut import taxes on crude and refined palm oil from Southeast Asian (ASEAN) countries after a request from suppliers.


Outlook


CPO futures expected to trade sideways to lower tracking weak international prices. Moreover, higher tariff value, weaker rupees and improving physical demand from the stockiest may further support edible oil prices. Need to watch out for import figures which may pressurize prices in second half of Feb.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.