Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO Dec contract traded flat on Wednesday and currently close to 15 - month low. It is under pressure this month on concern over higher imports volumes, sufficient stocks levels and falling international palm oil prices.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX CPO Dec contract traded flat on Wednesday and currently close to 15 - month low. It is under pressure this month on concern over higher imports volumes, sufficient stocks levels and falling international palm oil prices. According to SEA monthly update during 2017 - 18, import of palm oil down by about 6.5% to 8.7 mt compared to 9.3 mt last year. The government cut tariff price of crude palm oil by $ 29 to $5 09 per tn and cut $ 21 per ton for refined, bleached and deodo rised palm oil for the second half of November.


Outlook


futures may trade sideways to higher due to technical bounce but lowering tariff value and steady physical demand from the stockists keep prices in a range.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 29, 2018 11:54 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

