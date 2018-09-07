App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO closed with gains on Thursday supported by weaker rupees and improved demand form the stockists ahead of festive season.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX CPO closed with gains on Thursday supported by weaker rupees and impr oved demand form the stockists ahead of festive season. Currently CPO is trading at 15% high on year due to higher export duty and weaker rupees. The base import price of crude palm oil was cut for 6 successive time to $5 67 per tn from $573 per tn for the first fortnight of September . According to SEA monthly update, palm oil imports were down 29 % and 39 % for CPO and RBD Palmolein in July compared to last year. India’s palm oil imports dropped in July due to higher taxes on shipments while weaker rupees making import s expensive. During Nov - Jul, palm oil imports (CPO + RBD) declined to 60.4 lt from 66.9 lt.


Outlook


CPO futures may trade sideways to higher on steady physical demand from the stockists and weaker rupees. However, higher domestic stocks and weak palm oil prices in Malaysia may keep the prices in a range.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

