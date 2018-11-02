Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil

MCX Oct CPO edged higher but closed flat on Thursday tracking improvement in domestic demand at lower levels. Last week CPO prices have hit 8 - month low of 575 rupees per 10 kg mainly due to weaker international prices and higher imports. According to SEA monthly update during Aug - Sep, import of palm oil increased sharply to 18.39 lakh tonnes compared to 10.37 lt in Jun - Jul. However, for Nov 17 - Sep 18 period, overall Palm Oil import down to 79.47 lt from 85.46 lt.

Outlook

CPO futures may trade sideways to higher due to steady physical demand from the stockists. However, festival demand is keeping prices supportive.

