Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,MCX Oct CPO edged higher but closed flat on Thursday tracking improvement in domestic demand at lower levels.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX Oct CPO edged higher but closed flat on Thursday tracking improvement in domestic demand at lower levels. Last week CPO prices have hit 8 - month low of 575 rupees per 10 kg mainly due to weaker international prices and higher imports. According to SEA monthly update during Aug - Sep, import of palm oil increased sharply to 18.39 lakh tonnes compared to 10.37 lt in Jun - Jul. However, for Nov 17 - Sep 18 period, overall Palm Oil import down to 79.47 lt from 85.46 lt.


Outlook


CPO futures may trade sideways to higher due to steady physical demand from the stockists. However, festival demand is keeping prices supportive.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:45 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

