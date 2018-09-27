App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Palm oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, MCX CPO edged higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday tracking positive movement in Malaysian CPO.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil


MCX CPO edged higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday tracking positive movement in Malaysian CPO. The base import price of crude palm oil was increase for the second half of September, after cut for 6 successive time to $572 per tn from $567per tn. According to SEA monthly update During August, import of palm oil increased sharply to 920,894 tn from 86 8,744 tn seen in the corresponding period a year ago and 550,180 tn a month ago. During Nov - Aug, palm oil imports (CPO + RBD) declined to 69.4 lt from 75.48 lt. Higher stock levels in the country and expectation of cheaper imports from Malaysia due to zero duty may keep prices in check. It is still traded higher than last year levels due to weaker rupees and higher import duty.


Outlook


CPO futures may trade higher on steady physical demand from the stockists. However, higher domestic stocks and weak palm oil prices in Malaysia may keep the prices in a range.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude Palm Oil

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.