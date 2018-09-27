Crude Palm oil prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Palm oil

MCX CPO edged higher for the third consecutive day on Tuesday tracking positive movement in Malaysian CPO. The base import price of crude palm oil was increase for the second half of September, after cut for 6 successive time to $572 per tn from $567per tn. According to SEA monthly update During August, import of palm oil increased sharply to 920,894 tn from 86 8,744 tn seen in the corresponding period a year ago and 550,180 tn a month ago. During Nov - Aug, palm oil imports (CPO + RBD) declined to 69.4 lt from 75.48 lt. Higher stock levels in the country and expectation of cheaper imports from Malaysia due to zero duty may keep prices in check. It is still traded higher than last year levels due to weaker rupees and higher import duty.

Outlook

CPO futures may trade higher on steady physical demand from the stockists. However, higher domestic stocks and weak palm oil prices in Malaysia may keep the prices in a range.

