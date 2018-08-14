Crude Oil prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

MCX CPO decline on Monday tracking weak trend in Malaysia palm oil. Moreover, cut in tariff value for the palm oil imports and steady physical demand is keeping the prices in a range. The base import price of crude palm oil has been cut to $578 per tn from $614 per tn earlier. Moreover, govt cuts RBD palm oil base import price to $5 99/tn vs $629/tn. Based on global prices and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, the government revises base import prices every fortnight.

Outlook

CPO futures may trade sideways due to weak pal m oil in International market. Moreover, higher domestic stocks and steady domestic demand may keep the prices in a range.

