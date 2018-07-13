Crude Oil prices to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined marginally by 0.1 percent to close at Rs.70.3 per barrel. as market focus returned to concerns about spare capacity following a warning from the International Energy Agency (IEA).The IEA cautioned the world's oil supply cushion "might be stretched to the limit" due to production losses in several different countries.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while news of Libya’s exports of oil returning back to oil markets will weaken the sentiment for oil prices.

