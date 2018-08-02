App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while profit booking at higher levels will further exert downside pressure.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose marginally by 0.3 percent on Tuesday to close at D57.6 per barrel supported by strong demand, expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC - led deal to extend oil output cuts. Data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to show crude stocks fell 3.4 million barrels last week.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while profit booking at higher levels will further exert downside pressure.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 6, 2017 01:35 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil #Crudeoil

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.