Crude Oil prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices declined 0.2 percent to close at $57.2 per barrel supported by a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers' strike in the Nigerian energy industry, but U.S. prices slid slightly, highlighting concerns about growing U.S. output. The 450,000-barrel-per-day link that provides some of the physical crude underpinning Brent has been shut since Dec. 11, forcing Ineos to declare force majeure on all oil and gas shipments from it last week.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today on outage from North Sea pipeline and workers strike in Nigeria.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.