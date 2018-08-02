Crude Oil prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

WTI oil prices rose 2.1 percent on Wednesday to close at D61.6 per barrel with buying spurred by a sixth day of unrest in OPEC member Iran and strong economic data from the United States and Germany. Germany's unemployment rate hit a record low in December, underpinning a broad - based economic upswing. U.S. factory activity increased more than expected in December, a further sign of strong economic momentum. Manufacturing and construction reports also fuelled expectations for a robust U.S. economy in 2018.

Outlook

We expect oil prices to trade higher today as unrest in Iran, consecutive inventory withdrawals in the US and good economic data sets from the US and Germany are factors supportive for oil.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.