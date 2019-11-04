App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Last week, Crude prices ended significantly lower by 3.9 percent as a sudden surge in U.S. Crude inventory levels amid increase in output by the OPEC raised oversupply concerns and pushed the prices lower.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


Last week, Crude prices ended significantly lower by 3.9 percent as a sudden surge in U.S. Crude inventory levels amid increase in output by the OPEC raised oversupply concerns and pushed the prices lower. As per reports from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. Crude stocks increased by 5.7 million barrels in the week to 25th Oct’19, whereas the analysts' expected a build-up of 494,000-barrel build. In October'19, OPEC's oil output bounced from an eight year low after witnessing a fast recovery in the Saudi Arabia's oil production capacity after the severe attacks last month. OPEC produced 29.59 million barrels per day in October'19 after recording its eight year low in September 2019. Rising supply in the global market amid weaker demand prospects pushed the prices lower.


Outlook


Better than expected industrial activity data from China amid hopes of resolution of the trade and tariff war between U.S. & China might provide some support for Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.44 percent at $55.95 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.