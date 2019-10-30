App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 0.48 percent to close at $55.5 per barrel.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices ended lower by 0.48 percent to close at $55.5 per barrel. Price dipped after investors trimmed their long position ahead of the U.S. Crude inventory data which will be published later today. Crude prices were further pressurized after the inventory levels at the Cushing delivery hub rose last week. Prices were further pressurized the 16-month long trade war between the United States and China, which has sapped the demand for oil. However the downtrend was restricted after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of scheduled meeting in Chile.


Outlook


Slowing of global economy growth might weigh on the demand prospects for Crude and push the prices lower. However, optimism over a possible trade deal between U.S. & China might provide some support On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.52 percent at $55.25 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.