Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices plunged by 1.4 percent to close at $56.5 per barrel. No concrete outcome of the protracted trade spat between U.S. & China amid sudden rise in U.S. Crude inventory levels pushed the prices lower. In the week ending on 20th September, U.S. Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels which weighed on the prices. As per reports from the EIA (energy information administration), inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by 2.3 million barrels after witnessing a downfall of 11 weeks. China is world’s largest crude importer whereas U.S. is the world’s largest Crude consumer. Constant escalating tensions between the two nations dampen the demand prospects for Crude and pushed the prices lower. However, President Donald Trump infused some optimism as he stated that both the nations might soon arrive at a deal.

Outlook

Sudden rise in U.S. Crude inventory levels might weigh on Crude prices. However, optimism over a possible trade deal might improve the global demand scenario. We expect oil prices to trade sideways today, international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.05 percent at $56.52 per barrel.

