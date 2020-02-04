Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, WTI Crude prices plunged over 2.8 percent to close at $50.1 per barrel as the Coronavirus outbreak in China raised severe demand concerns for fuel.
Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil
On Monday, WTI Crude prices plunged over 2.8 percent to close at $50.1 per barrel as the Coronavirus outbreak in China raised severe demand concerns for fuel. WTI Crude prices continued its long losing streak as markets expected that the economic damage due to the Virus outbreak might dent the demand for fuel. Moreover, the economic fallout in China, the biggest crude consumer further weighed on the prices. Even the new production cuts by OPEC+ didn’t support Oil prices as worries over demand over powered.
Outlook
Demand concerns arising from China reflecting the new virus outbreak might weigh on the Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
