Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Thursday, WTI Crude prices ended significantly lower by 2.03 percent to close at $56.7 per barrel. Prices continue to fall significantly as the markets expected that the newly identified respiratory virus called coronavirus from China might dent the demand for fuel. As per reports from the EIA, U.S. Crude inventory levels fell by 405,000 barrels last week which was less than market expectations of a dip of 1 million barrel. Moreover, prices were further undermined after the Dollar recovered considering the growth prospects for the U.S. economy. Even the interim trade deal between U.S. & China couldn’t support the prices as most of the tariffs are still on the table.



Outlook

Demand concerns arising from China amid appreciating Dollar might continue to weigh on the Crude oil prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.

