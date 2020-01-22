Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, Crude prices found some support earlier in the session after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down. However, ample of supply from rest of the producers around the globe evaded the supply distress arising from Libya. Moreover, prices were further undermined after the Dollar recovered considering the growth prospects for the U.S. economy. Even the interim trade deal between U.S. & China couldn’t support the prices as most of the tariffs are still on the table.

Outlook

Rest of the producers around the globe offsetting the supply shortage arising from Libya Coupled with rising Dollar might weigh on Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.

