you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Tuesday, Crude prices found some support earlier in the session after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, Crude prices found some support earlier in the session after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down. However, ample of supply from rest of the producers around the globe evaded the supply distress arising from Libya. Moreover, prices were further undermined after the Dollar recovered considering the growth prospects for the U.S. economy. Even the interim trade deal between U.S. & China couldn’t support the prices as most of the tariffs are still on the table.


Outlook


Rest of the producers around the globe offsetting the supply shortage arising from Libya Coupled with rising Dollar might weigh on Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 22, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

