you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade Sideways today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Last week, WTI Crude prices dipped marginally lower by 0.9 percent as an unexpected build up in the U.S. inventory levels raised concerns of oversupply in the global market.


Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil


Last week, WTI Crude prices dipped marginally lower by 0.9 percent as an unexpected build up in the U.S. inventory levels raised concerns of oversupply in the global market. U.S. Crude inventory levels rose over 2M barrels in the earlier week, constantly building up Crude inventory level amid weakening of demand around the globe weighed on the prices. Prices have been under pressure as uncertainties around the 16-month long trade war between the United States and China sapped the demand prospects for oil. Prices found some support after U.S. officials stated that both the nations are nearing an interim trade deal. However, no concrete outcome of the prolonged trade war weighed on the market sentiments.


Outlook


No concrete outcome of the protracted trade war might weigh on the market sentiments and push the prices lower. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.02 percent at $57.84 per barrel.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 18, 2019 10:06 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

