Crude Oil prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Monday, WTI Crude prices ended higher by 0.35 percent to close at $63.3 per barrel. Tension arising from the Middle East might disrupt the global supply chain which supported Crude prices. Markets wait for Iran’s next move after U.S. killed their top military commander in an air strike. Improvement in the trade and tariff situations between U.S. & China might ease down the demand worries for Crude and supported the prices. However, no concrete details on the phase one trade deal which is scheduled for 15th January’20 capped the uptrend in Crude.

Outlook

The Middle East tensions might roil the oil markets supply which might support the prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade sideways today; International markets are trading lower by 1.30 percent at $62.45 per barrel.

