Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices rose by 1.0 percent to close at $56.8 per barrel over a possible supply disruption. Tension in the Middle East further escalated after U.S. claimed to destroy another Iranian drone last week in one of the prime routes for the global crude flows. Fresh concerns rising from the Middle East might hamper the supply and in turn support Crude prices. Iranian forces captured a British-flagged oil tanker in retaliation of the Britain’s seizure of an Iranian tanker earlier. However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated that it would keep the markets supplied if any short fall happens due to rising tension from the Middle East which might weigh on Crude prices. As per the report from the trade group American Petroleum Institute crude inventories dipped last week which might further support Crude prices.

Outlook

Fresh tensions arising out of the Middle East and falling US Crude inventory levels might support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.33 percent at $56.96 per barrel.

