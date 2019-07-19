Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Thursday, WTI Crude prices dipped by 1.5 percent to close at $56.8 per barrel. Prices continue to decline as markets expect that Crude has overvalued in the past weeks and the scenario might deteriorate soon. Even after declining Crude inventories in U.S. prices continue to decline for the fourth trading session. Tension in the Middle East further escalated after U.S. claimed to destroy an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz which is a prime route for the global crude flows. Fresh concerns rising from the Middle east might hamper the supply and in turn support Crude prices. However, worries over global slowdown continue to hamper Crude prices as President Donald Trump stated that an actual deal between U.S. & China might take time but he wouldn’t fall back to impose tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chines imports in U.S. if needed.

Outlook

Fresh tensions arising out of the Middle East might affect the global supply and in turn support Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 1.88 percent at $56.34 per barrel.

