you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.8 percent at $56.11 per barrel.

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


On Tuesday, WTI Crude prices declined by 0.1 percent to close at $56.6 per barrel over demand concerns as China trims down its growth targets for 2019 coupled with appreciating Dollar. China is one of the biggest consumer of Crude, lower demand from China weighed on the Crude prices. Supply cuts by OPEC continue to support the crude. OPEC and its allies meet next in Vienna on April 17- 18, 2019. Crude was further supported as US-China trade tension has eased off which had hampered the global growth prospects.


Outlook


Excess of supply by U.S. might over power the Supply cuts by OPEC and its allies and weigh on Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.8 percent at $56.11 per barrel.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 11:59 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crudeoil

