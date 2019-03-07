Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil

On Wednesday, WTI Crude prices declined by 0.6 percent to close at $56.2 per barrel over excess production from the United States. Last week, U.S. Crude inventories increased by 7.1 million barrels to 452.93 million barrels, exceeding market expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels. U.S. crude oil output continues to be at a record high of 12.1 million barrels per day (bpd), which is 2 million bpd higher since early 2018. China is one of the biggest consumer of Crude, lower demand from China weighed on the Crude prices. Supply cuts by OPEC continue to support the crude. OPEC and its allies meet next in Vienna on April 17- 18, 2019.

Outlook

Excess of crude production by U.S. might over power the Supply cuts by OPEC and its allies and weigh on Crude prices. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.36 percent at $56.42 per barrel.

