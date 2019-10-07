App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude Oil prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, WTI Crude prices dipped over 5 percent over rising concerns of excess Supply amid weakening of demand prospects.


Angel Commodities' report on Crude Oil


Last week, WTI Crude prices dipped over 5 percent over rising concerns of excess Supply amid weakening of demand prospects. Weakening of demand due to the escalating tension between U.S. & China is the major reason behind downfall in Crude prices. Markets will have a keen watch on the next week’s meeting between U.S. & China’s officials which will is scheduled in early October’19 to find a way out of the prolonged trade war.


Outlook


Rising worries of excess of supply amid weakening of the demand prospects for Crude might continue to push the prices lower. We expect oil prices to trade lower, international markets are trading lower by 0.27 percent at $52.67 per barrel.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 7, 2019 11:49 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Crude oil

